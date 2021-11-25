Arkhangelsk governor: White Sea could be eyed as another carbon sink

ARKHANGELSK, November 25. /TASS/. The White Sea, rich in algae, could be eyed as another carbon sink along with forests in the Arkhangelsk region, Governor Alexander Tsybulsky said.

"The Arkhangelsk region has all the advantages related to the forest sector and to our White Sea, rich in algae, which could be another carbon sink," he said. "This is what the Scientific-Educational Center and the scientific community must consider."

In line with the current climate agenda, carbon sinks are a promising direction. "Not far from us are the times, where carbon units, produced by forests, would be available in international markets," he continued.

Carbon sinks are territories with unique ecosystems, which are used to control active climate gases. The work involves experts from universities and scientific organizations. Earlier, the Arkhangelsk region’s governor discussed carbon sinks with President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev. The chief academician promised scientific support for the project.

In December 2020, the Russian government supported the idea to organize the Russian Arctic Scientific-Educational Center. The center features specialists from the Arkhangelsk, Murmansk and Nenets regions. It is aimed at implementation of new technology projects, new materials and technologies, as well as at global-level studies.

On October 31, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said the climate in Russia gets warmer than elsewhere. Over recent 10 years, the average temperature has grown by 0.5 degrees. Russia participates actively in the international efforts to preserve the climate. The country, for example, observes the obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, persistently builds up energy effectiveness, upgrades the electric power industry, and cuts associated gas emissions in oil production.