Nasal vaccine Putin tested was in liquid form, spokesman says

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tested a nasal coronavirus vaccine that was in liquid form, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The president meant it was a liquid. It is a nasal vaccine, which trials he was taking part in," Peskov explained.

According to the spokesman, Putin took the nasal spray vaccine the next day after being revaccinated with Sputnik Light.

"The head of state had neither side effects nor fever," Peskov added.

Earlier in the day, Putin said at a meeting with members of the government that he had tested a nasal coronavirus vaccine in powder form.