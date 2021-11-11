Putin visits Moscow’s Dostoevsky museum in honor of author’s 200th birthday

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the opening of the Dostoevsky Moscow House Museum Center dedicated to the writer's life and works marking the author’s 200th birthday on Thursday. Snapshots of the event were distributed by TASS photo agency.

Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova accompanied President Putin during the excursion. The head of state looked over the memorial along with historical and literary exhibits dedicated to the author, the highlights of his biography and his prominent works.

The writer’s family lived in the building until 1837. The Fyodor Dostoevsky Apartment Museum opened on the first floor of the building in 1928, and has remained the center of the renovated museum. The second floor exhibits information on the writer’s works, including his main novels Crime and Punishment, The Gambler, The Idiot, The Possessed (or Demons), The Adolescent, The Brothers Karamazov and others. The third floor is dedicated to readers’ reactions to Dostoevsky’s works. Large-scale multimedia installations were created there specifically for the new exhibit.

After the tour of the museum, Putin had a meeting planned with Russian literary figures and specialists on Dostoevsky’s works.