Crisis center reports 40,443 coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia has registered 40,443 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,633,643 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.47%.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,269 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,744 cases of the infection were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,596 - in the Samara Region, 807 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 800 - in the Voronezh Region.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, surged to 946,145, the crisis center noted.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow has recorded 6,827 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from 5,736 the day before. The total number of cases has reached 1,837,057.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.37% in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 95 to 98 in the past day, with fatalities totaling 31,631 since the start of the pandemic (1.72% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries grew by 6,628 in Moscow in the past day, totaling 1,611,991. Currently, 193,435 coronavirus patients continue their medical treatment in the Russian capital, the latest figures indicate.

Patients' deaths

The number of the COVID-19 fatalities in Russia climbed by 1,189 in the past 24 hours versus 1,178 a day earlier, having reached 242,060 deaths.

In absolute terms, the country registered a new high since the start of the pandemic, while the previous record high was confirmed on Tuesday.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2,8%, the crisis center noted.

In particular, over the past day, some 86 deaths were disclosed in St. Petersburg, 53 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 43 mortalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 39 COVID-19 deaths - in the Stavropol Region and 37 fatalities - in the Perm Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia surged by 32,807 in the last 24 hours to 7,445,438.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries decreased to 86.2% of those infected, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,326 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, 3,056 recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region, 1,076 - in Crimea, 885 - in the Samara Region, and 841 - in the Republic of Sakha.