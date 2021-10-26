Dozens of Russian schools test cutting-edge facial recognition systems

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Dozens of schools in Russia, including in the Far East, have started testing facial recognition systems, particularly biometric access control, NtechLab CEO Andrei Telenkov reported on Tuesday.

"We have been working with several dozens of schools, including in the Far East. The so-called black lists are employed in schools so that people who are wanted by the authorities or potentially dangerous, will not be able to enter the premises by any means," he said.

"So, in general, it comes to video surveillance with different options, namely the facial recognition access control, and silhouette recognition," Telenkov specified. According to him, despite the fact that some parents object to its use, there is an interest in this technology. "We know cases when some parents were strongly against the given technology, but in terms of recognition of silhouettes and actions, information is collected anonymously," he said.

Ntechlab is a Russian startup company which specializes in advanced methods in the area of self-learning neural networks for creating facial recognition algorithms. The RT-Business Development company within the Rostec State Corporation is a shareholder in Ntechlab. In September, 2020, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and leading sovereign funds of the Middle East reported that they poured over 14 million dollars in investments into Ntechlab.