Russia nominates Kira Kovalenko’s drama Unclenching The Fists for Oscar

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia has nominated Unclenching The Fists, a Russian drama directed by Kira Kovalenko, for the Oscar, Pavel Chukhrai, chairman of the Russian Oscar Committee, told TASS on Monday.

"We have chosen Unclenching The Fists," he said.

Kira Kovalenko is a student of world-acclaimed Russian film director Alexander Sokurov.

The film is set in the North Caucasian Republic of North Ossetia and tells the story of a family of a man Zaur, who can barely discriminate between parental care and overprotection. The film won the Grand Prize in Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard sidebar this year.