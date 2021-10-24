Russia must keep QR codes until collective immunity reaches 80% - expert

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The system of QR codes for vaccination against coronavirus, introduced in a number of regions of Russia to improve the epidemiological situation, should stay in place until the level of herd immunity in the country reaches at least 80%, Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Center (developer of Sputnik V vaccine), told TASS.

"Until at least 80% are vaccinated, we should keep this tight distance between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated by means of QR codes. This approach has already shown its effectiveness in many countries, where they have kept restrictions for the unvaccinated to visit certain places, use the infrastructure," he said.

According to Gintsburg, within two months most citizens will be vaccinated, if the authorities ensure strict control over the availability of QR codes. But if it is not done properly and there is no strict divide between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, there will be constant epidemic waves, he said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the situation with the coronavirus in Russia was becoming more complicated due to insufficient inoculation rates and the failure to observe the restrictive measures. According to her, over the past week alone, the incidence in the country has increased by 15.5%, while in 35 regions it surpasses the national average.