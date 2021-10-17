Health condition of film crew members satisfactory after 12 days in zero-gravity

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The health condition of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Notitsky and members of the film crew, actress Yulia Peresild and folm director Klim Shipenko, who returned from the International Space Station (ISS) earlier on Sunday, is satisfactory, Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency said on Sunday after its specialists examined them.

"The cosmonauts were taken to a mobile hospital organized directly at the landing site to be examined by medics. The data was transferred to the Federal Medical Biological Agency for decoding and interpretation. The crew’s health condition is satisfactory," it said, adding that the crew will be taken to Zvezdny Gorodok for after-flight rehabilitation.

Vyacheslav Rogozhnikov, an adviser to the agency’s chief, said earlier that the health condition of the film crew members after spending 12 days in the ISS is better than anticipated. "I thought our cosmonauts would have more problems. Actually, they have tolerated zero-gravity very wsell," he said.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on board undocked from the ISS at 4:14 Moscow time on Sunday. The descent module touched the ground in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.

Peresild and Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.

Overall, about 35-40 minutes of the film’s screen time were to be filmed in the orbit.