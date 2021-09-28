Russian PM orders to allocate $1.4 mln for Sputnik-V vaccine trials among adolescents

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tasked to allocate 100.6 mln rubles this year for the third phase of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials among adolescents aged from 12 to 17. The decree of the Prime Minister was posted on Tuesday on the official web portal of legal acts.

"Budget allocations of 100,605.2 thousand rubles to be provided <...> for financial support of the government task for services, meaning the clinical trial <...> of the Gam-covid-vac pharmaceutical <...> with the participation of 3,000 volunteers in the age group of 12-17 (phase 3 of the trial)," the document says.

The subsidy will be allocated to the Gamaleya research center.

Clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine application for individuals aged from 12 to 17 started in Russia on June 5.