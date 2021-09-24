Vocational student plotting classmates’ murder pleads guilty — Investigative Committee

KRASNOYARSK, September 24./TASS/. A vocational institute student in the Krasnoyarsk Region who was plotting the murder of his fellow classmates following a heated confrontation with them has pleaded guilty, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s main investigations directorate for the Krasnoyarsk Region and Khakassia said on Friday.

"He has pleaded guilty and investigative actions with him are underway," it said.

Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told TASS earlier in the interview that an attack on a vocational institute has been foiled in Krasnoyarsk Region.

Earlier, a TASS source reported that a student was arrested. Police officers confiscated cartridges for an aerosol device, a makeshift triggering device, and several knives. According to him, following a confrontation at the educational institution, one student plotted revenge against his three adversaries. Local media reported that it was a student of the Southern Agricultural vocational college. Since he showed signs of psychiatric disorders, the young man was placed in a regional psychoneurologic dispensary.

The central district court of Krasnoyarsk chose detention for two months, until November 20, 2021, as pre-trial restrictions for the young man. The student is accused of an attempted murder.