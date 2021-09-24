Vocational student plotting classmates’ murder arrested in Krasnoyarsk Region

TASS, September 24. A vocational institute student in the Krasnoyarsk Region who was plotting the murder of his fellow classmates following a heated confrontation with them has been remanded in custody for two months, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"He was arrested for two months and sent to a detention center," a source said, adding that the decision to remand him was taken by the Central District Court of Krasnoyarsk. TASS does not have an official comment from its judiciary authorities.

Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told TASS in the interview that an attack on a vocational institute has been foiled in Krasnoyarsk Region.

Earlier, a TASS source reported that a student was arrested. Police officers confiscated cartridges for an aerosol device, a makeshift triggering device, and several knives. According to him, following a confrontation at the educational institution, one student plotted revenge against his three adversaries. Local media reported that it was a student of the Southern Agricultural vocational college.