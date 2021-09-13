Sputnik V shipments to San Marino improved COVID situation in the country — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The cooperation between Russia and San Marino in combating the pandemic, including shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine, has improved the epidemiologic situation in the republic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in the wake of the talks with Luca Beccari, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of San Marino.

"We discussed the perspectives of our further cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Our cooperation in this field actually helped in improving the epidemiological situation in San Marino. As you know, in particular, we shipped the Sputnik V vaccine for the vaccination of the population," he said.

Lavrov noted that the sides welcomed the mutual readiness for deepening of cultural and humanitarian contacts.

In February 2021, San Marino authorities signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on shipments of the Sputnik V to the republic.

According to the World Health Organization data, a total of 5,373 COVID cases and 90 COVID-related deaths were registered in San Marino between January 3, 2020, and August 4, 2021. By 2019, the total population of San Marino was about 33,860 people.