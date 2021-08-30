Over 200 houses and 5,400 private plots flooded in six Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 30. / TASS /. More than 200 residential and country houses, as well as over 5,400 household plots, have been flooded in six Russian regions, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"Today, floods are registered in six regions: more than 200 residential and country houses, over 5,400 household plots, two low-water bridges, some 124 sections of highways and six socially significant facilities have been inundated," the press service said.

The Russian emergencies ministry mentioned that it was monitoring the flood on the Amur in the country’s Far East.

"Rescuers are carrying out the groundwork to protect the populated communities located along the coastline. [They] continue providing targeted assistance and organizing crossings through flooded areas. The work to pump out flood and groundwater is underway," the press service noted.

Currently, no flooded areas in the Crimea and the Krasnodar Region have been registered. The experts are working on the spot to assess the damage and provide comprehensive assistance to the population. At the same time, the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that the water level in the Khabarovsk Region had reached a dangerous level. As a result, some 33 residential houses in 23 populated communities, 1,766 household plots, as many as 79 sections of highways have been flooded, while ten low-water bridges have been destroyed. "Before the flood crest reaches the Amur estuary (likely at the end of the second ten-day period of September), at the worst-case scenario, about 200 more residential buildings and 50 sections of highways can be flooded," according to the institute. On September 2, amid the expected heavy rainfall, scientists forecast flooding of low-floodplain areas, residential buildings and facilities in the Amur Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Primorsky Region. In the Volga region, high water is expected in the Nizhny Novgorod, Tatarstan, and Perm Regions.