Audi to recall 527 cars in Russia — regulator

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Volkswagen Group Rus, the official representative of Audi in Russia, will recall 527 cars of A4, A6, A8, TT, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on its website on Monday. The recall will cover vehicles sold in 1996-2000, the regulator said.

The reason for the recall of vehicles is possible impairment of the airbag function. On vehicles which are subject to recall, the driver's airbag module will be checked and the gas generator replaced if necessary.

All repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners.