Post-coronavirus patients seeing spots should consult with doctor, expert says

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Those individuals who after having coronavirus infection begin to see spots, should immediately consult a physician, virologist Yevgeny Timakov told the Vesti FM radio station on Tuesday.

"You have to be very careful about your vision. If there are some strange spots appearing in your line of vision, a lot of clotting of retinal capillaries after the coronavirus infection, when a person doesn’t perceive them, does not realize there is microclot there. Here, one’s vision doesn’t worsen, but one has to run to an ophthalmologist immediately, because all of this can be adjusted at the early stages," he said.

After the coronavirus infection it is also important to pay attention to the vegetovascular system, the virologist noted. Above all, this concerns young people with an active lifestyle. "Dizziness, reduced tolerance of physical exertion, when they can’t bear <…> standing for a long time, cannot bear working in overheated spaces, and constantly faint. <…> That is why it is necessary to be examined by a cardiologist, or a neurologist. If one is dizzy, if there is nausea, headache - it is necessary to consult a physician," he emphasized.

The expert recommended that women monitor carefully their reproductive system post-COVID and get regular gynecological exams. "I highly recommend a gynecologist exam and a breast, abdominal and pelvic ultrasound every six months after coronavirus," the doctor stressed.

In general, the manifestation of any pain or discomfort may be a symptom of the coronavirus infection or of the post-COVID syndrome and should signal the necessity to see a doctor, the expert asserted. "The closest monitoring of any pain, any discomfort. A lowered exertion, dizziness, chest pains - [one should] go to a doctor immediately, without waiting, please, for any continuation of these processes. The coronavirus is very dangerous in this aspect," the virologist concluded.