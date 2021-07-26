COVID infection rate peaks in Greece, Cyprus

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The pace of the COVID-19 spread in several European countries on the rise, shows World Health Organization (WHO) data.

According to the organization’s tally based on reports from national agencies, Greece and Cyprus are experiencing the highest infection rates since the pandemic began while Spain and Portugal are registering the highest infection numbers identified in the past six months.

Overall, Europe has reported more than 58.74 million cases and over 1.2 million deaths. Europe is ranked second in both categories after North America.

TASS analyzed the current COVID situation in several European states.

Highest growth

Most daily infections are recorded in the United Kingdom (over 40,000). The country last was reporting such high numbers in late March.

Spain has around 25,000 daily cases, the highest since February 2021. Meanwhile, Portugal’s infection rate has also reached the February levels.

France identified 16,100 infections in the past 24 hours, while the daily number was above 21,000 the two previous days.

Last week, Greece reported the highest number since the pandemic began, more than 4,300 cases. Cyprus has also reached the biggest daily numbers of more than 1,000 infections per day.