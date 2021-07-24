Two An-124 planes to deliver humanitarian assistance to Cuba - ministry

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Two An-124 Ruslan aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces have taken off for Cuba with a humanitarian cargo, consisting of foodstuffs, individual protection means and over 1 mln face masks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Upon the Russian president’s order, the aircraft of military-transport aviation carry out delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Cuba. Two An-124 Ruslan planes of the Russian Defense Ministry have taken off from the Moscow Region’s Chkalovsky airfield for the point of destination," the ministry stated.

The aircraft will deliver more than 88 tonnes of cargo to Cuba, according to the ministry.