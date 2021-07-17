Russian PM instructs Labor Ministry to clarify vaccination procedure for employers

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has instructed the Labor Ministry and the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare to send out instructions to employers on how to organize vaccination campaigns, according to the resolution published on the government website on Saturday.

"Clarifications shall be sent to employers concerning the organization of vaccination in companies and the procedure for recording the percentage of those vaccinated," the document says.

The companies will also have to report results to the government by July 20.

It was reported earlier that Mishustin chaired a meeting of the anti-coronavirus coordinating council on July 9 to give instructions to ministries.