Putin congratulates Russian university graduates, wishes them to dream and never give up

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladmir Putin said in his congratulatory address to Russian university graduates on Saturday that all roads are open before them, adding that he believes in their future success.

"I would like to wish all of you every success in finding your own unique way and your true calling," he said, admitting that "this does not always happen right away, at the first try."

"But the most important thing here is not to give up, and you will then certainly find a career that will completely unlock your knowledge, abilities and the best human qualities. You will be completely proud of these careers because they benefit people and will serve the whole of Russia," the president continued.

"Please persevere and study all the time and never stop dreaming. Today, all roads and opportunities are open before you in Russia. I believe in your future victories," Putin added.

In his words, the "bright and unforgettable student years" of graduates "are becoming history, and you are entering an entirely new stage when much or virtually everything will depend on you yourselves, when you will set your own tasks, determine the scale of your future achievements, and I am confident that you will be able to accomplish a lot."

"This year, the Year of Science and Technology, Student Graduation Day is taking place under the motto With Science in Heart. In a modern world, it is extremely important to constantly search for and obtain new knowledge and skills, to be always aware of the most advanced solutions in your professional spheres, to be able to introduce and use them; and this concerns virtually all careers," the president said.

The Russian leader has no doubt that "determined, serious and success-minded young people" are "absolutely prepared for this continuous educational challenge."

"It goes without saying that you and your generation perceive the value of knowledge and personal improvement. We will therefore continue to develop systems and platforms capable of facilitating your professional growth, supporting your ideas and initiatives, including public and volunteer initiatives," Putin said.

He also thanked their mentors and tutors "for their tremendous and highly significant work in the interests of our state’s future.".