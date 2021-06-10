Russia reports over 11,600 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since Feb. 24

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 11,699 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new high since February 24, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic in the country the total case tally hit 5,167,949. The number of cases grew by 0.23% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Tuva Republic, the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (0.05%), the Republic of Adygea, the Chechen Republic (0.06%), the Magadan Region and the Kamchatka Region (0.07%).

Some 859 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 801 in the Moscow Region, 172 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 156 in the Rostov Region and 149 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 270,676 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 5,245 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since January 15. So far, 1,214,459 people in the Russian capital have been infected.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.43%, according to the crisis center. Moscow reported 4,124 new COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Sixty-three coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since February 13. Moscow has so far recorded 20,711 fatalities.

Meanwhile, another 2,671 patients recovered, with recoveries rising to 1,084,914. Currently, 108,834 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 383 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 399 the day before. The total death toll has reached 125,278.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.42% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 43 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day and 20 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The Voronezh, Ulyanovsk and Sverdlovsk regions confirmed 13 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,096 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,771,995.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 92.3% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,386 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 810 in the Moscow Region, 292 in the Rostov Region, 237 in Sakha (Yakutia) and 156 in Buryatia.