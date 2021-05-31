Russia records 8,475 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia has registered 8,475 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,071,917 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.17%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0% each), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region and the Republic of Tuva (0.04% each).

In the past 24-hour period, 822 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 752 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 176 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 143 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 141 cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 265,831 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow has documented 2,614 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall number of cases in the Russian capital has reached 1,179,970.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.22%. The day before, 3,719 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow documented 55 deaths from the novel coronavirus, and the overall death toll reached 20,115.

Meanwhile, 1,877 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, with 1,062,465 patients recovering in Moscow in total. Currently, there are 97,390 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 339 in the past 24 hours compared to 355 deaths on previous day, taking the total to 121,501.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.4%.

In particular, 40 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg followed by the Nizhny Novgorod Region (14), the Samara Region (14), the Sverdlovsk Region (12) and the Voronezh Region (12).

Patients' recoveries

Russia has documented 6,715 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 4,684,585.

The share of recovered patients has reached about 92.4% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 813 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 660 in the Moscow Region, 174 in the Rostov Region, 140 in the Voronezh Region, 113 in the Saratov Region.