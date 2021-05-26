Three Amur tiger cubs born in Scottish wildlife park

LONDON, May 26. /TASS/. Three Amur tiger cubs have been born in Scotland’s Highland Wildlife Park, the press release issued by the park’s administration on Wednesday reads that they were fathered by Botzman who was born in the Moscow Zoo 10 years ago.

The cubs and their mother, Dominika, are feeling well but the father is not yet allowed to come close to his cubs. He should gradually get used to the kids as they grow older. The cubs are still blind, spend all their time with the mother and do not interact with people. Park staffers plan to perform a checkup of the cubs and determine their gender in the next few weeks.