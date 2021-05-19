Russia reports over 7,900 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 7,920 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,965,676, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

This is the lowest daily case tally since May 6. The number of coronavirus cases grew 0.16% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates over the past rates were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Altai Republic (0.02%) and the Tuva Republic (0.03%).

Over the past day, some 2,096 cases were recorded in Moscow, 784 in St. Petersburg, 697 in the Moscow Region, 198 in the Rostov Region, 141 in the Voronezh Region and 137 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 9,561 to 4,581,787 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 92.3% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In the past 24 hours, 390 people died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 364 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 116,965. The relative lethality has increased to 2.36%, according to the statistics.

Currently, 266,924 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.