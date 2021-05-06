‘Reliable as an AK-47’: Putin spotlights high marks given to Russian jabs overseas

SOCHI, May 6. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the remarks emanating from abroad that Russia’s vaccines against the coronavirus infection are as reliable as Russia’s world-renowned Kalashnikov rifle.

"Our medications are based on technologies and platforms that have been used literally for decades. They are also very modern and up-to-date, and undoubtedly, they are the most reliable and the safest," the head of state said during a video conference with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Thursday.

"They are as reliable as an AK-47. By the way, it wasn’t us who said that, this was said by a European specialist. And I think that he is certainly right," the president emphasized.