Coronavirus situation in Russia stable — watchdog

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is quite stable, with the incidence curve being somewhat flattened, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Friday.

"Today, the coronavirus situation in Russia is quite stable. The autumn-winter surge that was registered in late autumn and early winter last year, ended in January with a serious reduction followed by the decline of 12-13% a week throughout March. Today, the figure is lower and we have practically entered a certain plateau nationwide," she said.