Russia reports over 8,200 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,271 COVID-19 cases over the past day and the total case tally reached 4,727,125, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The growth rate stood at 0.18% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were seen over the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Republics of Altai and Tuva, as well as in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (0.04%).

Some 1,988 COVID-19 cases were registered over the past day in Moscow, 693 in St. Petersburg, 586 in the Moscow Region, 234 in the Rostov Region, 192 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 189 in the Samara Region.

Currently, some 267,546 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,644 in the past 24 hours. In total, 4,352,873 people have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In particular, another 1,744 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,171 in St. Petersburg, 585 in the Moscow Region, 231 in the Republic of Bashkortostan, 219 in the Samara Region and 214 in the Voronezh Region.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 92.1% of the total number of the infected.

Fatalities

Russia recorded 399 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 379 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total death toll has climbed to 106,706.

In particular, 58 fatalities were confirmed in Moscow, 34 in St. Petersburg in the past day, 18 in the Rostov Region and 14 in the Sverdlovsk Region. The Moscow and Samara regions reported 15 coronavirus deaths each.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.26% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.