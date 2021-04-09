TASS director general gives copy of announcement about Gagarin’s flight to Roscosmos head

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, April 9. /TASS/. TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov has given a copy of the news agency’s historical announcement about the first manned space flight by Yuri Gagarin to Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin as a present. Apart from that, the TASS director general handed Rogozin a piece of TASS’ original telegraph tape.

On Friday, during his work trip Mikhailov attended the launch of Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Y.A.Gagarin (Soyuz MS-18) crewed spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, at the invitation of the head of the Russian space agency.

On April 12, the world celebrates Cosmonautics Day. This year, 2021, marks 60 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s historic spaceflight. Gagarin who was the first man in space orbited the Earth once in his Vostok 1 spacecraft and returned safely, landing in the southeastern part of European Russia. TASS was the first to wire an announcement about his space flight.