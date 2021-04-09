TikTok ready to interact with Russian authorities to remove illegal content

"They [stated that] they are doing their best to ensure that such content is identified, moderated and erased in a timely manner. <...> Everything went very fruitfully, the TikTok management invites us to interact with them on an ongoing basis. If any problems, violations occur, we can contact them, they are ready to quickly eliminate these violations," he told reporters on Friday.

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The management of TikTok has expressed readiness to moderate and promptly remove illegal content, Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma’s commission investigating facts of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, said on Friday. He was speaking after a video conference with representatives of the company's management.

According to the head of the commission, the dialogue was "very constructive", the company's management was offered assistance in clarifying the legislation of the Russian Federation in order to prevent a repetition of the situation.

"They are ready to cooperate, because not only digital machines are engaged in identifying this content, but also specific people who obviously do not know our legislation. We proposed clarifying our legislation, they accepted it," Piskarev added.

According to the lawmaker, TikTok believes that the failure to delete illegal posts on time was not their fault, since the volumes of content posted there are huge. He also noted that the deputies have developed guidelines for social networks, which provide information on Russian industry laws that must be observed to work in the country.

The head of the commission recalled that questions arose about videos posted earlier on the site calling on minors to join unauthorized walkouts and to disobey law enforcement officers, as well as posts with calls for suicide. These videos were not deleted for a long time and were in the public domain, he noted.

Earlier, the Tagansky district magistrate’s court of Moscow has fined TikTok 2.6 mln rubles ($34,022) because the social network refused to delete information encouraging teenagers to join an unsanctioned walkout in Moscow.