Russian IT watchdog has capabilities to block Twitter completely, official claims

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has technical capabilities to completely block access to the Twitter micro-blogging services, should such need arise, Roskomnadzor deputy head Vadim Subbotin told journalists Tuesday.
"We have such technical capabilities," Subbotin claimed.
The watchdog representative also assured that disruptions in operation of a number of internet resources are not connected to Roskomnadzor’s actions. According to the official, the watchdog structures operate "very precisely and without mistakes.".