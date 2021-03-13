{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Vaccination certificates to eliminate need for vaccine passports - Russian lawmaker

Gennady Onishchenko stressed that vaccination certificates weren’t issued in Russian only

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. International vaccination certificates containing information about all of a person’s vaccinations would eliminate the need for COVID-19 vaccine passports, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on Education and Science Gennady Onishchenko told the Govorit Moskva radio station.

"If necessary, information on all vaccinations is entered into an international document that everyone can understand, called the vaccination certificate," he pointed out, adding: "This is why there is no need to invent anything new."

Onishchenko stressed that vaccination certificates weren’t issued in Russian only. According to him, such certificates "are issued in all international languages, in the languages of the World Health Organization member states," he explained.

On March 1, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to introduce coronavirus vaccination certificates. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that such certificates would probably be available before summer.

