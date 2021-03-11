Recovered COVID patients unlikely to contract British strain - Russian watchdog

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Recovered coronavirus patients and vaccinated people are unlikely to contract the British strain of the virus, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova told TASS.

"Those recovered from the virus strain that is widely circulating in Russia are unlikely to contract the British strain because we have seen the virus neutralization reaction. People inoculated with the first and second Russian vaccines are also unlikely to fall ill because the antibodies they have in their blood neutralize both the common strain and the British one. The same goes for all other strains, as far as we understand," she pointed out.

According to Popova, experts from Russia’s State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector take blood serum from recovered coronavirus patients and vaccinated people with antibodies and add the reference strain and the British strain in order to figure out it they are capable of neutralizing the antibodies that the blood serum contains.