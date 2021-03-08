Russian singer Manizha wins national selection for Eurovision-2021

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Singer Manizha with her song ‘Russian woman’ will represent Russia during the 2021 Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam in May 2021, according to the national selection's live broadcast by Channel One on Monday.

"As a result of the nationwide popular vote, singer Manizha with the song ‘Russian woman’ will take part in Eurovision 2021," selection host Yana Churikova announced.

The singer said that being a Eurovision contestant was "a great opportunity to talk to the word about something that really matters to me."

"I’m a Tajik, but Russia accepted and raised me. I want the world to see our country the way I know it: generous, open, bright and like no other," the Channel One’s press service quoted her as saying.

Speaking about her song, Manizha said it is about "the transformation of a woman’s self-concept in the past few centuries in Russia."

"A Russian woman made an amazing way from a peasant cottage to the right to elect and be elected (among the world’s first to do so), from factory workshops to spaceflights. She is never afraid of fighting stereotypes and assuming responsibility. This is what inspired me to write this song," Manizha said.

Manizha Sangin, 29, is a Russian signer of Tajik origin. She is an independent singer and songwriter, a music video director and a public activist fighting against domestic violence. She has been an ambassador of the Podari Zhizn charity foundation since 2019. In December 2020, Manizha was announced as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The 65th Eurovision song contest will be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18-22. Its slogan is ‘Open Up.’ Due to the current pandemic, organizers plan to introduce strict security measures. All participants will have to observe social distancing and pass coronavirus tests. Performers were recommended to stay in quarantine five days before their departure to the Netherlands.