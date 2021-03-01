People with high COVID-19 antibody levels may have disease with no symptoms, expert says

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. People having high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may have the disease with no symptoms, Alexei Mazus, a visiting HIV specialist of the Russian Health Ministry and Moscow’s public health department, said on Monday.

"It is a kind of trend today to measure antibody levels <…>. I would say that such antibody titers are very conditional. Once a person has titers, they give a possibility of protection and a person with high titer levels may have the disease for a couple of days without symptoms. Such things happen. A person with low titer levels may never catch the infection and have a quite serious immunity," he said, adding that antibody levels do not indicate total protection against the disease.

To date, 4,257,650 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,824,074 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 86,455 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.