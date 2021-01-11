Russian watchdog requests possible leakage details from Hyundai

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian telecom and mass media regulator requested Hyundai to furnish details concerning the potential leak of Russians’ personal data, the watchdog’s press service told TASS.

"The Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications sent a letter to Hyundai with a request to furnish details regarding the possible leakage of personal data of the hyundai.ru website users," the press service said.

In case of confirmation of information the regulator requests reporting causes entailing personal data dissemination and further measures taken by the company to mitigate data access risks.

According to mass media reports, data of 1.3 mln registered users of the hyundai.ru were posted for sale on a Darknet forum. The database allegedly contains full names, phone numbers, home addresses of users and information regarding cars, spare parts orders, and other details.