Moscow court puts dentist self-proclaimed 'USSR president' under house arrest

"The court selected a restrictive measure for Taraskin, charged under Part 1 of Article 212.1 of the Criminal Code (organization of a public association ordered to be liquidated by court), in the form of a house arrest till December 25," the press service said. The accused appealed the decision.

In 2008, Taraskin opened a dentist clinic in Zelenograd. Later he proclaimed himself "acting president of the USSR." Very soon there emerged a group of his followers for whom Taraskin uploaded his 'decrees' on the restoration of the KGB security service and SMERSH (World War II counter-intelligence service) on the pages of the relevant communities in the social networks Facebook, VKontakte and YouTube. In 2018, the Federal Security Service (FSB) searched Taraskin’s apartment in Zelenograd to confiscate audio and video materials about the activity of his organization called USSR, its charter documents, rubber stamps and printed materials.