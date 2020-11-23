G20 working on mechanism of anti-COVID vaccine distribution across globe - Russian Sherpa

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty is working on mechanisms of establishing mass production of anti-coronavirus vaccines and their distribution amount countries to ensure vaccination of a larger part of the planet’s population by the end of 2021, Svetlana Lukash, Russia’s Sherpa, said on Monday summing up the results of the G20 summit.

"Now, everybody is thinking about concrete mechanisms of how to launch large-scale mass production of vaccines when they are developed and how to distribute them so that there are enough for all countries to ensure vaccination of a larger part of the population, so that travels are safe and economic activities are resumed," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Various mechanisms are currently being looked at," she said, adding that the G20 summit focused "rather on principles than on who wins the race." "All the countries and their leaders shared the striving to overcome this crisis, to stop the pandemic, to ensure economic growth and do it together," Lukash stressed.

According to the Russian Sherpa, the key outcome of the summit was its decision on vaccines, that they should be accessible to all people on the planet. "The leaders agreed absolutely clearly that the vaccine must be effective, safe and affordable for all people on the planet," she noted.

The leaders, in her words, stressed that it is necessary to take care not only about citizens of their countries but about all people in the world. "Currently, there are a lot of developments that may become vaccines quite soon and all the leaders reiterated their readiness to use a diversified portfolio," she said.