Moscow’s coronavirus situation can’t be described as stable, deputy mayor says

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow is not stable at the moment as the number of cases and hospital admissions keeps growing, the city’s Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said in an interview with TASS.

"The number of new daily coronavirus cases crossed the 6,000 mark today for the first time since mid-May. The trend does cause concern. Unfortunately, we cannot describe the situation as stable. The number of cases and hospitalizations has been growing this week," she pointed out.

Last week, new confirmed cases dropped by 0.7% and hospitalizations increased by 1.9% and this week, the figures rose by 24% and 9% respectively, Rakova specified.

Moscow has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 456,689 cases, 332,984 recoveries and 7,140 deaths. —0—bea recoveries.