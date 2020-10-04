Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 10,499 in the past day, taking the total caseload in the country to 1,215,001, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

For the first time since May 15, the figure exceeded 10,000. According to the crisis center, a 0.9% daily growth rate was recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow in the past day grew by 3,327. The Russian capital recorded more than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since May 23. The number of daily cases reached a high of May 19. Some new 392 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 296 in the Moscow Region, 234 in the Rostov Region and 201 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The lowest growth rates in the past day were confirmed in the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Chuvash Republic (0.3%), the Moscow Region, the Tyva Republic, the Tula Region and Tatarstan (0.4%).

Currently, 214,500 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 3,284 in the past day, reaching 979,143. According to its data, some 80.6% of all those infected in Russia recovered. In the past day 944 patients were discharged in Moscow, 196 in St. Petersburg, 181 in the Moscow Region, 129 in the Rostov Region and 101 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Russia’s coronavirus deaths grew by 107 in the past day, bringing the total death toll from the infection to 21,358. According to the crisis center, some 1.76% of all those infected in Russia died. In the past day, 29 fatalities were recorded in Moscow, 25 in St. Petersburg, 9 in the Rostov Region, 6 in the Moscow Region, 3 in the Voronezh, Novosibirsk and Omsk Regions. In another 21 regions the number of deaths did not exceed two.