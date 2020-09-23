Putin reiterates that second COVID-19 vaccine to be registered in Russia soon

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that soon a second domestic vaccine against the coronavirus will be registered in Russia as well.

"Soon a second vaccine against the coronavirus will be registered as well," the head of state said during his meeting with Russian senators in the Kremlin on Wednesday. As the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported earlier, the registration procedure of another vaccine is planned to be completed by October 15. The first vaccine, named Sputnik V, was registered on August 11.

Putin also noted other achievements of the healthcare system in fighting the coronavirus. "New medical centers have already been built and put in operation which are ready to function as modern infectious inpatient facilities, the reserve of pharmaceuticals and protective gear has been created, our scientists became the first worldwide to develop a vaccine capable of protecting against the coronavirus," the President enumerated. He also noted the fact that the "doctors mastered effective methods of preventing and treating the coronavirus."

"The experience of fighting the coronavirus definitely should be and will be used in implementing regional programs on modernizing the primary section of healthcare. Here both the government, and the Health Ministry, and the entities of the Federation, and specialized experts should closely work together, so the decision has been made to postpone for six months the launch of these programs and begin them on January 1, 2021," the President explained. According to him, "due to fiscal issues and due to the fact that the economy "shrank" and the revenues decreased, it was necessary to proceed very carefully."

"Yet we are not canceling these programs, we just moved them a little bit, <…> but they should start on January 1, 2021," he pointed out. "The overall volume of funds hasn’t changed - almost half a trillion rubles from federal funds and 50 bln [rubles] of regional resources," Putin specified.

"Next year alone in the federal budget 90 bln rubles are earmarked for the implementation of these programs, these funds should be directed to the repair of the existing ones, and, where necessary, to the construction of new hospitals, clinics, first aid centers so they comply with all requirements of providing modern medical aid to citizens," the President noted. He also mentioned the necessity to "ensure the training of medical staff so they can use cutting-edge methods of diagnostics and treatment, digital technologies, and telemedicine.".