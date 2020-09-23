Putin instructs to provide for increase in payments to families with young children

MOSCOW, September 23. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to provide for the possibility of increasing the amount of payments to families with children from 3 to 7 years old, at a government meeting at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

He recalled the decision to establish payments for low-income families with children ages 3 to 7 years. The amount of this payment is approximately half of the subsistence level in each specific region, or 5,500 rubles. President Putin also pointed out that earlier there were plans to evaluate the effectiveness of this measure and, if necessary, bring payments up to one minimum wage.

"This is exactly what we are obliged to do. When working on the budget, I ask you to provide for the possibility of increasing the amount of such payments starting from 2021. The government should define clear, understandable, fair criteria for providing additional support for those families whose monthly income has not reached one living wage in region, "he said.

President Putin noted that "there are such families, despite the increase in payments, and additional decisions should be made about these families." He also added that "it should be a simple, convenient mechanism that everyone understands.".