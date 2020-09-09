Culturally destructive: Filmmaker warns Oscar’s new ‘woke’ standards will lead to ruin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The new representation and inclusion requirements for would-be Oscar nominees in the Best Picture category is part of a process that is tearing down culture, and the destructive consequences of such actions will become apparent after several decades. This opinion was voiced to TASS on Wednesday by film director Pavel Chukhray who was an Oscar nominee for the motion picture "The Thief" in the Best Foreign Film category.

"I view this (the Academy’s new standards-TASS) negatively. There are developments underway in the world that are killing democracy. A large number of uneducated, uncivilized people have emerged who are politically motivated and who have goals aimed at forcing what I believe are some alien and incomprehensible things on society that destroy culture and our civilization. This is what is going on here (at the Oscars - TASS) at present," he said.