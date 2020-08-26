Russia seeks to reopen borders but with caution — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 26. /TASS/. Many foreign leaders note Russia’s achievements in the fight against the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with the Cabinet on Wednesday.

"Almost all of them, many of them note that trends in the fight against coronavirus in Russia are mostly positive, but in some nations they represent the incidence level is still on the rise," the head of state noted.

"They [foreign leaders] all point out the following: one must open [borders] of course, one cannot keep people locked down forever, but it must be done very carefully, in a bid to prevent some new wave, new outbreak," Putin added.

"And that is exactly what we have been doing," the president underscored.

The president also ordered that decisions on withdrawal of the coronavirus-related restrictions be taken cautiously.

"While gradually reopening different industries, one must measure every step against real life developments and foresee all required sanitary measures," Putin noted. "I see that this is exactly what is being done. But it is important to remind our people and authorities of all levels that one must act very carefully."