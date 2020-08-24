Russian military distribute food packages among refugees in Syrian Latakia

LATAKIA /Syria/, August 24./TASS/. Russian military from the Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria have distributed food packages among the inhabitants of a refugee center in Latakia, a senior officer from the reconciliation center, Alexey Patsenko, told journalists on Monday.

"This facility is a three-story building, a former spots school. Now, it is a center for refugees," he said, adding that a humanitarian action of the reconciliation center was underway on Monday.

The packages include essential food - cereals, canned food, tea, sugar and flour. There are three such centers in Latakia, Patesnko said, adding that they are mainly accommodating refugees from Idlib governorate. Living conditions there are better than in refugee camps, since they have running water and light. Meanwhile, Russian military are trying to solve one more household problem for the refugees - to supply the centers with gas cylinders for cooking.

"Judging by our surveys, they have problems with gas since a gas cylinder costs about 70,000 [Syrian] pounds (about $67), and not every family can afford this. We are now looking into supplying these families with cylinders, which they can then replenish by themselves," the center’s officer said.

According to updated reports from the reconciliation center, the Russian side has organized and carried out about 2,500 humanitarian and charity actions, Syrian nationals have received over 4,000 tonnes of food, water and essentials.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.