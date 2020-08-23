Over 218,000 people remain under medical supervision over coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Over 218,000 citizens remain under medical supervision over the suspected coronavirus infection in Russia, the press office of the sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor reported on Sunday.

"A total of 218,761 people remain under medical supervision in the Russian Federation," the statement says.

Russia has conducted a total of over 34.4 million coronavirus tests, including 317,000 in the past twenty-four hours, the watchdog said.

To date, 951,897 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 767,477 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 16,310 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.