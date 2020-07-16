Moscow’s daily number of new coronavirus cases falls to lowest since April 4

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in Moscow rose by 532 to 231,801 in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday. The number of new daily cases is the lowest since April 4, when 434 patients were identified.

Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.23%, the lowest in the nation.

According to the crisis center, the city confirmed 1,145 coronavirus recoveries and 24 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Nearly 73% of Moscow’s coronavirus patients have recovered.