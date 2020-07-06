Russia’s St. Petersburg reopens museums, exhibition hall, gyms on July 6

ST. PETERSBURG, July 6. /TASS/. The temporary ban on visits to museums, exhibition halls, swimming pools and gyms is lifted in St. Petersburg in July 6 as part of gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions, the city government changed its relevant order.

"To organize the access of visitors to state museums and state cultural exhibition facilities. <…> To organize access of visitors to swimming pools, gyms," the document reads.

Personal protective equipment should be worn by both employees and customers. Visitor flows should not merge, people should enter and exit through different points.

St. Petersburg started easing coronavirus restrictions on June 1, but public gatherings are still banned in the city, while people are still required to wear masks and gloves in public spaces and public transport.

As of July 5, St. Petersburg revealed 25,536 coronavirus infections, it is ranked third among most hit Russian regions after Moscow and the Moscow Region. Moreover, 19,994 people recovered from the virus and 1,345 died.

