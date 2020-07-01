Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 6,556 to 654,405.
Price of Angara rocket to decline in future — designers
Once the serial production of the Angara family of rocket is launched at the Polyot plant, their price will be comparable to the price of serial Proton launch vehicles
International flights from Russia may start in July
Regular and charter international air traffic is fully closed since March 27
Russia to issue free visas to foreigners failing to visit the country amid pandemic
Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov noted that amid the coronavirus pandemic many had to change their working and private plans and cancel international trips
Turkey cannot re-export Russian S-400 systems without Russia’s consent, official says
The US Defense News said on Monday Senate Majority Whip John Thune had proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would allow to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey using the US Army’s missile procurement account
Scientists link risk of COVID-19 infection to genetic predisposition
According to the expert, it is known already that people with type A blood are the most susceptible to the coronavirus infection
Two latest nuclear-powered subs to enter service with Russian Navy by year-end
These are the submarine Kazan and the submarine Knyaz Oleg, according to the CEO of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation
TASS materials shape positive picture of and fill information gap on North Korea — envoy
TASS is one of the few media outlets in the world which for many years has had its own news bureau in Pyongyang
Khrunichev space center plans to cut price of Angara carrier rockets to $57.3 mln by 2024
The current prime cost of Russia’s carrier rockets is $100.3 million
Russia Foreign Ministry: NYT article on Russia in Afghanistan fake from US intelligence
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to US intelligence agencies’ involvement in Afghan drug trafficking
Russia’s Su-27 fighters scrambled to intercept US spy aircraft over Black Sea
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Russia begins trials on voice control of military robots
The specialists also work on increasing the robot’s autonomy, because the distance of operator control today does not exceed 2 to 5 kilometers
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Press review: Trump blasts ‘Russia bounties hoax’ and EU to reopen to foreign travelers
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 29
Putin urges Russians to cast ballots on Constitution, says every vote counts
The president recalled that the vote has been going on for several days already
EU to open borders with 14 states starting July 1, Russia and US not included
The document notes that China may be the fifteenth state if it is willing to open its borders to EU residents
Supplies of MC-21 jet to customers may start in late 2021
The plane is to obtain the Russian type approval certificate in mid-2021, according to the Russian minister of industry and trade
Radiation levels at northwestern Russian NPPs normal — company
Nuclear and radiation security agencies of Sweden, Norway and Finland reportedly detected a slight increase in nuclear isotopes in the atmosphere above northern European territories
Russia developing vertical take-off and landing drones for naval ships
Currently, specialists are testing the possibilities of multiple drones’ take-off and landing on a limited site and automatic algorithms
Allegations of Russia offering money to Taliban not confirmed by US intelligence
On Monday, Pentagon spokesman Johnathan Hoffman claimed that the US Department of Defense has no facts to recognize the allegations against Russia as credible
Press review: Trump under fire over ‘Russia bounties’ hysteria and China eyes Russian oil
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 30
SpaceX postpones launch of Starlink satellites indefinitely
The team needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts
Deadlines for Nord Stream 2 completion to be reviewed after new US sanctions
The gas pipeline is 93% complete to date, according to official data
Russian troops receive over 700 latest and upgraded weapon systems
The rearming of the Army and the Navy continues, the Russian defense minister said
Kremlin slams claims over Russia ‘bounties’ to Taliban to kill Americans as elaborate hoax
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the topic was not discussed between the two leaders
US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey
Senate Majority Whip John Thune has proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would allow the purchase to be made using the US Army’s missile procurement account
Over 2,000 foreign football fans still in Russia after FIFA World Cup - Russian diplomat
He said they are now illegal migrants
Some UN deconfliction system’s facilities in Syria used by terrorists — Russian envoy
Russia rules out any possibility of strikes at civilian facilities in Syria, despite its quitting the United Nations deconfliction mechanism, the permanent representative to the United Nations vowed
Russia reports less than 7,000 COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row
The total case tally rose to 641,156
Russia to build new Glonass station in Brazil by year-end — Roscosmos
It will be the fifth Glonass station on the territory of the Southern American state
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2021
The restrictions were introduced back in July 2014 over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia
Tu-95MS strategic bombers launch missiles during drills in Russia’s Far East
Long-range aviation pilots practiced employing airborne weapons against ground targets and performed mid-air refueling while accomplishing flight assignments, according to the Aerospace Force
Russia ready to supply coronavirus vaccine, medication to global market - health minister
From the first days, Russia has been providing assistance to the countries in Europe, America and Asia, international institutions, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Health Organization
‘Fabricated hoax’: US Intelligence rejects ‘Russia bounties plot’ claims in Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump called The New York Times report "possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax"
About 200 combat ships to take part in parades on Russia’s Navy Day
The parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt
No reason to expect Kim Yo-jong to become North Korean leader, says Russian envoy
He emphasized that according to available information, Kim Yo-jong serves as first deputy chief of the department for organization and instruction of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, which is a key element of the party machine
Press review: Trump’s Kosovo plan and a SWIFT embargo for Russia, China in the cards
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 25
Shell Russia head: We will not be put away by uncertainty
Shell Russia’s Chairman Cederic Cremers has spoken to TASS about oil prices, Nord Stream 2 and new projects
Putin not to take part in launching cargo railway traffic along Crimean Bridge - spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said earlier the president planned to attend the unveiling ceremony of a memorial to Red Army soldiers in Rzhev in the Tver region on June 30
Russia’s travel industry to recover by next spring, says head of tourism agency
Zarina Doguzova suggests that hoteliers and travel agencies together with regions should address extension of this resort season by the end of October 2020
Voter turnout at online voting on constitutional amendments reaches 80%
Around one million voters in Moscow and some 140,000 in Nizhny Novgorod regions have registered for taking part in the online voting
