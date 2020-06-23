Foreign leaders arriving in Moscow to attend Victory Parade

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Foreign leaders are arriving in Moscow to attend the Victory Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany) to be held in Moscow on June 24.

Among those who have already arrived in Moscow are Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Serbian President Aleksanadar Vucic, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, and South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov are expected to arrive within hours.

According to TASS information, the leaders will be accommodated at President Hotel in central Moscow.

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day, the Kremlin had taken with understanding that some of the invited leaders would not be able to attend the parade because of the coronavirus lockdowns.

The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square that was to be held on May 9 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade would be held on June 24, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago.