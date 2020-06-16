Russia provides conditions for safe constitutional vote, Victory Parade — WHO

All COVID-19 precautions will be followed during constitutional amendments vote — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is capable of creating conditions to safely proceed with the Victory Parade and the constitutional amendment vote, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said Tuesday.

"There are a lot of recommendations to manage these risks. It will be very important to maintain social distance where possible, wear masks, while there also should be means to sanitize hands," she noted.