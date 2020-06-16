Crimean authorities reverse decision to cancel Victory Parade in Simferopol over pandemic

SIMFEROPOL, June 16. /TASS/. The Crimean authorities have reversed their decision on cancelling the Victory Parade in Simferopol and the military parade will take place on June 24, Crimea’s Head Sergei Aksyonov wrote on his VKontakte social network account on Tuesday.

The Crimean head announced earlier on Tuesday that the military parade devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War scheduled to be held in Simferopol on June 24 would not take place for safety reasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I never change my decisions but this is an unprecedented situation, which requires … a special approach," he wrote.

The decision to hold the Victory Parade in Simferopol on June 24 has been made "after lengthy consultations, including with the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation and Rospotrebnadzor [the sanitary watchdog]" and "takes into account all the circumstances," the Crimean head stressed.

Crimea will take a set of "unprecedented measures" for ensuring safety during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Aksyonov said. "Understanding has been reached with the Defense Ministry of Russia and Commander of the Southern Military District Alexander Dvornikov who will provide full assistance. I am grateful to colleagues for such support, thanks to which we will be able to hold the anticipated Victory Parade in the Crimean capital. We all hoped for this decision deep in our hearts because this event is sacred for each of us," Aksyonov said.

It was earlier reported that the Victory Parade in Simferopol on June 24 would involve over 70 items of armament and military hardware, including T-72B3 tanks, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Khrizantema self-propelled anti-tank missile systems and also over 1,000 personnel.

Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Victory Parade would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.

The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow, defended Leningrad and Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.

The Russian president instructed the defense chief to make sure that there weren’t any risks to the health of the military parade’s participants.